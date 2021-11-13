November 13, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three (3) White People and Zero (0) Black People.

I’m putting that fact in a headline because somebody needs to.

For the past 15 months, most “news” outlets have been skirting around one simple fact: Kyle Rittenhouse has never shot a black person. Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the men who were killed while attacking Rittenhouse, were both white. Gaige Grosskreutz, the man who was shot while pointing a gun at Rittenhouse, is white.

A lot of people still don’t know that fact, because the media they trust to give them the news has hidden it from them. It doesn’t fit the preferred narrative. It doesn’t help promote “social justice.”

A lot of libs are preparing themselves for the emotional shock of not getting what they want, just because the evidence is completely against them. If they don’t get the result they want, they have to blame anybody but themselves.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Kyle Rittenhouse is neither a hero nor a terrorist. He got in over his head that night and defended his life against people who were attacking him. Self-defense is not murder, even when the press wants it to be because they’re so obsessed with race that they brand someone a white supremacist for shooting three white people.

I just hope it’s too cold in Kenosha right now for anybody to riot. That’s what these ghouls want. More rioting. More destruction. More blood for the blood god.