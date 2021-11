DEMOCRATS: STUPID LIBERTARIANS! WITHOUT GOVERNMENT, WHO WOULD BUILD THE ROADS?

Also Democrats: Roads are racist!

Hannah Cox: If libertarians built the roads, maybe they wouldn’t be racist.

As Cox notes, there was in fact a lot of racism in how highways were laid out. And — like redlining in residential mortgages, or gun control, or eugenics — it was boosted by Democrats. Just sayin’.