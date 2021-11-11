November 11, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Voting for Black People Is Racist If They’re Republicans. Responding to the FiveThirtyEight article headlined, “Why White Voters With Racist Views Often Still Support Black Republicans,” Treacher writes:

Back in the old days, the Klan would put on white hoods and burn a cross on a black person’s lawn. In 2021, they put on MAGA hats and show up at the polls to vote for a black person. It’s basically literally the same thing, when you don’t think about it.

Now get it right, you racist:

In any disagreement between a black person and a white person, the white person is always wrong. Except when the black person is a Republican, in which case the black person doesn’t really count as a black person because Republicans are all white people. So the actual white people who oppose the black Republican are really the victims of racism by proxy, because all white people are racists unless they vote Democrat.

See? This isn’t hard, you dumb rednecks. Isn’t it so much better than thinking for yourself?