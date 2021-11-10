November 10, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: Biden Shocked by Price of Gas During Biden Administration: ‘Did You Ever Think You’d Be Paying This Much?’

“People have a little more breathing room than they did last year, and that’s a good thing. But it also means you’ve got higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods,” he continued. “This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices. And people are feeling it. They’re feeling it.” He then brought up an example that, generally speaking, politicians have been loathe to mention out loud unless the other guy’s party is the one in power. “Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?” Biden asked. “In some parts of California they’re paying four dollars and fifty cents a gallon!”

Does Biden know at the point in his life that he’s an Obama-era retread? Why would anyone be shocked by skyrocketing gas prices in 2021?

Earlier: Joe Biden’s nominee for the Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova on oil, coal and gas industries: ‘We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change.’”

And: Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

Well, it’s a start, as Steven Chu, former President Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

Seen in Glen Rose, TX last week:

