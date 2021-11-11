November 11, 2021
THAT’S NOT FUNNY! ‘Daily Show’ Ratings Plummet to Shocking New Lows.
Late night comedians appear lost of late.
Their writing staffs don’t have President Donald Trump to kick around anymore, although they keep trying to bring him back into the conversation.
Even worse? They’re reticent to mock the current Commander in Chief, his low-rated Vice President or any of Biden’s foot soldiers.
Maybe there’s just nothing mock-worthy about an incontinent and gaffe-prone archetypal example of the Peter Principle.