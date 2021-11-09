November 9, 2021

AN UNUSUAL ADMISSION: ‘I Was Wrong’: Young Turks’ Kasparian Admits She Bought Into False Rittenhouse Narrative.

na Kasparian, a cohost of the popular progressive online news show “The Young Turks,” shockingly revealed last week that she “was wrong” about key facts concerning the case of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kasparian said she thought Rittenhouse first chased after Joseph Rosenbaum, sparking the incident that ended with the teen fatally shooting Rosenbaum. However, it was Rosenbaum who chased after Rittenhouse. Moreover, a gun was fired from a third party just seconds before Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum.

“I was wrong about that, okay, so I want to correct the record,” Kasparian said on her news show.