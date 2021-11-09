November 9, 2021

BIDEN NOMINEE DROPS THE MASK: “Joe Biden’s nominee for the Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova on oil, coal and gas industries: ‘We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change.’”

Omarova also said at the May round table she wants to “starve” companies of money used to invest in the oil and gas industry to combat climate change. She argued for the National Investment Authority to direct money away from the oil and gas industry and towards “clean and green” infrastructure programs. “The way we basically get rid of those carbon financiers is we starve them of their sources of capital,” Omarova said. Omarova was quoted in a 2019 Canadian documentary where she called the financial services sector an “asshole industry.” “The financial services industry, in my view, and I don’t think I’m alone here, is the quintessential asshole industry,” Omarova said in the documentary titled “Assholes: A Theory.” She was also quoted praising the Soviet Union for its lack of a “gender pay gap” in 2019. “Until I came to the US, I couldn’t imagine that things like gender pay gap still existed in today’s world,” Omarova tweeted in 2019. “Say what you will about old USSR, there was no gender pay gap there. Markets don’t always know best.”

As I said in October, “When it’s all over, Biden administration staffers will look back at the wreckage their administration caused like the socialist former East German minister of culture in The Lives of Others after the Berlin Wall fell: ‘What is there to write about in this new Germany? Nothing to believe in, nothing to rebel against…Life was good in our little republic.’”

Flashback: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe,” Steven Chu told the Wall Street Journal, shortly before becoming Obama’s first “Energy” Secretary. And as Candidate Obama himself promised the San Francisco Chronicle in January of 2008, as though it was a feature, “Under my plan of a cap-and-trade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket… So if somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can. It’s just that it will bankrupt them.”