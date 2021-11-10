November 10, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Thanksgiving Dinner Staples Are Low in Stock Thanks to Supply-Chain Issues.

Supplies of food and household items are 4% to 11% lower than normal as of Oct. 31, according to data from market-research firm IRI. That figure isn’t far from the bare shelves of March 2020, when supplies were down 13%.

For grocery shoppers this holiday season, it means that someone with 20 items on their list would be out of luck on two of them.

Although U.S. supermarket operators started purchasing holiday items early, aiming to avoid shortages, many holiday essentials are already in short supply.