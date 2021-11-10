November 10, 2021

BURIED VALOR: Biden’s Pentagon Literally Erasing Proof That Our Soldiers Sacrificed It All in Afghanistan.

An enormous collection of Afghanistan War footage has been removed from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service by the Pentagon, according to a report in Task and Purpose. More than 120,000 photos and 17,000 videos have been removed from the DVIDS official record.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the images that were archived, so Afghans who helped the U.S. in the war will not be put in danger. The problem? A large number of the archived images do not show any Afghan soldiers or civilians.