November 9, 2021
SOMEONE SET UP US THE BOMB: VP Kamala Harris Asks NASA if It Can Track Trees by Race for ‘Environmental Justice.’
Vice President Kamala Harris asked NASA if it could use its satellites to track trees “by race” in various neighborhoods as part of “environmental justice” during a recent display on climate change, leading many to ridicule the vice president online and even giving rise to a “Black Trees Matter” hashtag.
