«
»

November 9, 2021

SOMEONE SET UP US THE BOMB: VP Kamala Harris Asks NASA if It Can Track Trees by Race for ‘Environmental Justice.’

Vice President Kamala Harris asked NASA if it could use its satellites to track trees “by race” in various neighborhoods as part of “environmental justice” during a recent display on climate change, leading many to ridicule the vice president online and even giving rise to a “Black Trees Matter” hashtag.

Earlier: Harris’s approval rating falls to 28%, a historic low for any modern vice president.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:44 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.