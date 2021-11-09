November 9, 2021

TO BE FAIR, THE FDA DOESN’T EXIST FOR THE BENEFIT OF PATIENTS: Again and again, the FDA fails American patients. “Last week, the United Kingdom approved a new antiviral pill (molnupiravir). Studies show the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death among high-risk COVID patients by half. U.S. taxpayers funded molnupiravir’s development. Yet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn’t even meeting to consider approval until Nov. 30. Molnupiravir is the latest example of the FDA denying patients their most important health care right — the right to make their own health decisions — by prohibiting them from getting drugs that have received approval in other advanced countries.”