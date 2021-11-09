November 9, 2021

GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR: Reflection on Failure By Major Matthew Tweedy, USMC “We live in another era where the “best and brightest” failed to think strategically. Our credentialed elites–all products of the best educational institutions–did not meet expectations. We should cringe when considering the collective hours of critical thinking classes and books the top military and civilian leaders theoretically absorbed over the past 20 years. It did not produce wisdom at the highest levels. The essential question is not how or who thinks critically. But rather: Why can some do it in the first place?”

This is a longer piece and well worth your time — and of course, its lessons apply to our “elites” as a whole, not just our military leadership.