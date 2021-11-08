November 8, 2021

MSNBC REGULAR ROLAND MARTIN: ‘Sick of White Men’ Like James Carville, ‘Shut the F Up.’

[MSNBC host Tiffany] Cross played a clip of Carville — former strategist for President Bill Clinton — recently appearing on the PBS NewsHour and blaming “wokeness” like the “defund the police” movement for recent weak showings by Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey. After she asked Martin for his reaction, the frequent MSNBC guest and talk show host unloaded on Carville and white men:

I think Carville should shut the ‘F’ up because I’m sick of these white men whining and complaining about wokeness when you like it when black folks and Latinos and young white voters and Asians are voting for candidates. How about this, James Carville? How about you go learn how to cut some Lincoln Project-type ads for the Democratic party?