THAT’S SWEET: Miss Knoxville juggles school, work to keep roof over grandmother’s head. “East Tennessee Children’s Hospital nurse Paige Clark is one of the hardest workers that WATE’s Lori Tucker says she has ever met. At one point during undergrad studies at the University of Tennessee, Clark was working 60 hours a week clogging at Pigeon Forge musical theaters just to help keep her grandmother from losing her home. And she’s also Miss Knoxville.”