November 8, 2021

THE GREAT RESET — TO 1974: A New Era of Stagflation?

Related (From Ed): MSNBC says that’s good!

Our sister site Twitchy believes this tweet was MSNBC’s attempt at “an inflation hot take that’s BEGGING for a coveted Ron Klain retweet,” but after getting dunked on hard, they’ve since deleted it.

However, the underlying article is still online, and carries an even goofier headline: How Covid became the unlikely hero of our inflation crisis.

But even MSNBC can’t completely sugarcoat the damage:

The increase in food and gas prices that we’ve seen over the past eight months is real and meaningful. Inflation hawks have been telling scary stories about impending inflation ever since the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero during the financial crisis of 2008-09. For once, they’re not making things up. Inflation is now running at a little more than 5 percent, driven largely by energy prices and food prices (which in September were up roughly 4.6 percent year-over-year). And the price of some food items, most notably beef, have risen even more sharply than that.

Curiously though, typing CTL-F “Biden” brings back zero results — unexpectedly:

