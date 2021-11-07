November 7, 2021

THE FBI ISN’T A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, IT’S A PARAMILITARY FORCE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT: “So why the raids? Since when does the FBI [conduct] raids over missing diaries?” “What is the alleged federal crime (and what is the precedent for a major federal investigation over such an alleged theft)? What precautions were taken by the Biden Administration in light of the claimed media status of the targeted individuals? Why was there a delay in this action being taken if the alleged theft occurred a year ago? Has this matter been under investigation for a year and did the White House request the intervention of the FBI?”

More here from Jonathan Turley. “Journalist organizations are routinely given material removed from businesses, agencies, or private owners without permission by confidential sources.”

Plus:

There are a host of unanswered questions. Here are five to start with: What was the context for the diary’s loss? (Did Ashley Biden leave the diary in a room or was it stolen?) What is the alleged federal crime (and what is the precedent for a major federal investigation over such an alleged theft)? What precautions were taken by the Biden Administration in light of the claimed media status of the targeted individuals? Why was there a delay in this action being taken if the alleged theft occurred a year ago? Has this matter been under investigation for a year and did the White House request the intervention of the FBI? Regardless of how one feels about Project Veritas, there should be calls from media outlets for some answers to these basic questions. Likewise, Congress should be seeking such answers as part of its oversight responsibilities.

The media wont’ be asking these, because the media — like the FBI — see their primary role as protecting the Democratic establishment from political threats.