November 6, 2021

BIDENFLATION: Terry McAuliffe’s doom: Joe Biden and the price of eggs. “Twelve dollars for a dozen eggs. At the farmers market on Sunday, I did my own survey. Three stands were $11. The rest were $12. Ten minutes ago, they cost $6. One hundred dollars. That’s how much it cost my handyman to fuel up his truck. They’re warning that the price of canned cranberries is going to be 50% higher this year because of the scarcity of aluminum for the cans. . . . Tuesday was a small disaster. Bigger ones are on the horizon. Everyone gets that. The question is whether the early warning is early enough and whether Biden can recapture the attention of the country when we have the price of eggs, not to mention eggnog, to worry about.”

Biden can’t even remember what he had for breakfast.