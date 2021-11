THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA picks landing site at the moon’s south pole for ice-drilling robot. “NASA plans to use the ‘lessons learned’ from PRIME-1 to prepare for a more ambitious lunar rover mission, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), which will also land at the south pole in 2023. In September, the agency announced VIPER’s landing site would be just west of Nobile, a crater near the moon’s south pole.”