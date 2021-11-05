November 5, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: NYC Firetruck Availability Down to 55 Percent, Manpower Shortages Due to Vaccine Mandate: NY Firefighters.

Most alarming was an internal document indicating that on Nov. 3, there were only 55 percent of firetrucks available. The normal number, according to him, should be about 90 percent. . . .

“My engine has about 25 guys, and of that, half of the guys went home,” said the firefighter, who now has less than 30 days before termination. . . .

On Wednesday, there were four fires that went above 3rd alarm in the city, according to the two firemen that the Epoch Times interviewed and the NYC Fire Wire app that gives alerts and updates on the fires in the city.

Every subsequent alarm means that a fire is getting bigger or it’s persisting to the point that members on the scene need replacement. Two of the fires went up to 4th alarm and one of them went to 5th alarm.

“It’s very unusual. It doesn’t happen often,” the firefighter said, showing the Fire Wire app.

Most of the firemen want to keep working for the FDNY, but are not allowed.

“A lot of guys are looking for a side job, some guys are looking to retire, not by will, but because they feel like they’ve been forced.

“They want to work. My company is out of service today as we speak,” he continued.

“A lot of guys have to show up every tour and say ‘we’re here ready to go and you guys sent us home.’ They’re not allowed inside the firehouse building,” the firefighter said.