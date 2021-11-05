November 5, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? MSNBC Guest on Winsome Sears: ‘There Is a Black Mouth Moving But a White Idea Running on the Runway of the Tongue.’

Republican and Marine veteran Winsome Sears’s becoming the first black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia has confounded and frustrated many in the media.

During a Thursday segment on MSNBC’s The ReidOut with host Joy Reid, for example, Professor Michael Eric Dyson suggested that as a Republican opposed to the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools, Sears — Old Dominion’s lieutenant governor-elect — is a puppet of white supremacy.

“The problem is, here, they want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect,” he explained. “There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.”