DON’T WORRY, THERE’S PLENTY MORE TO EXPOSE: Democratic Panic Rises as Virginia Loss Exposes the Party’s Failures. “When Mr. Biden arrived in Virginia for a campaign rally a week before Election Day, he trained his fire heavily on Mr. Trump, barely mentioning his own agenda. The remarkable tableau of a president devoting his bully pulpit to the man he had defeated only served to underscore how little of an affirmative message Democrats were offering to voters.”