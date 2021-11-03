«
»

November 3, 2021

OH, PLEASE. FRANKIE ALSO THINKS HE’S A GOOD CATHOLIC:  Pope Francis Calls Joe Biden a Good Catholic.

In other news, the bears no longer sh*t in the woods. I have proof of this, since they mostly pooed in my lawn in Colorado.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.