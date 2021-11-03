November 3, 2021
OH, PLEASE. FRANKIE ALSO THINKS HE’S A GOOD CATHOLIC: Pope Francis Calls Joe Biden a Good Catholic.
In other news, the bears no longer sh*t in the woods. I have proof of this, since they mostly pooed in my lawn in Colorado.
