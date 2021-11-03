November 3, 2021
BECAUSE NOT WANTING A SOCIALIST TAKEOVER MAKES YOU A DICTATOR: Cori Bush Calls Joe Manchin Racist Dictator.
That’s fine. Cori Bush is an ignorant blatherer with the heart of a snake and the disposition of a headless chicken.
