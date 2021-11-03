«

November 3, 2021

BECAUSE NOT WANTING A SOCIALIST TAKEOVER MAKES YOU A DICTATOR:  Cori Bush Calls Joe Manchin Racist Dictator.

That’s fine. Cori Bush is an ignorant blatherer with the heart of a snake and the disposition of a headless chicken.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:28 am
