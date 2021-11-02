November 2, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY: NY Times on ‘backlash and bewilderment’ over the left’s wokespeak (and Times’ commenters weigh in).

As I usually do when reading the Times these days, I had a look at the comments. I was not disappointed with some of the most upvoted takes coming, I assume, from Democrats and liberals who are not on board with the woke language police. Here’s the top comment (1700 votes):

Or, “How Democrats Alienated Moderates And Lost Their Razor-Thin Majority.”

The next most upvoted comment compares “Lantinx” to colonialism:

I’m Latina and don’t like the term Latinx. Using it sounds elitist and colonist. Latino and Latina are Spanish words. Like it or not the Spanish language uses either feminine or masculine. Latinx is Americans once again saying we know better and your language is wrong. Signals more appropriation than inclusion.