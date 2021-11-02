November 2, 2021

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! Exposed: The plague of fake medical trials putting lives in danger as experts reveal a FIFTH of studies published each year could contain invented or plagiarised results. “According to bombshell allegations from a group of highly respected experts, the medical world is rife with research fraud. Their investigations suggest up to one in five of the estimated two million medical studies published each year could contain invented or plagiarised results, details of patients who never existed and trials that didn’t actually take place. The problem is ‘well known about’ in science circles, says Richard Smith, former editor-in-chief of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) – yet there is a reluctance within the establishment to accept the scale of the problem.”

Flashback: We’re told to ‘follow the science’ — yet some of it is just plain wrong. When I published this piece I got emails from people accusing me of lending aid and comfort to “anti science” forces, and undermining confidence in scientists. Um, it’s not me who’s doing that . . .