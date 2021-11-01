November 1, 2021

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: The media’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ lunacy.

Cast your mind back to 2013, when an image of Barack Obama walking alongside Chinese president Xi Jinping sparked an internet parody, in which the two leaders were juxtaposed with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. Comparisons of Xi and Pooh grew more common both online and off. In 2014, John Oliver made light of the similarities between the two. China responded by blocking HBO Go, the streaming service run by Oliver’s network. China and its president were so incensed by the idea of the premier being compared to a yellow cartoon bear that they censored media companies and social media to stop the spread of the meme. Sound familiar? China found the comparison of its premier to a lovable cartoon character so offensive that making it became a crime against the state. And as Joe Biden’s allies in the media continue to pour tears and ink into the “Let’s Go Brandon” joke, the same will happen here. Biden’s media allies may be able to minimize his dismal approval ratings, supply chain shortages, spiking gas prices and empty grocery shelves, but they are no match for a few sports stadiums having a little fun at the dear leader’s expense.

Earlier today, Jim Treacher wrote:

For four years, every third celebrity in Hollywood was lauded for screaming “Fuck Trump!” Stephen Colbert went on national TV and said Trump’s mouth was “Putin’s cock-holster.” Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House. Kathy Griffin even beheaded Trump in effigy. But now an airline pilot says “Let’s go, Brandon” and they all want his head. At first, I thought the whole “Let’s go, Brandon” thing was juvenile but funny. Which is my kind of humor, the first few hundred times I heard it. But now that it’s becoming a cultural flashpoint and I’m expected to take a stand, I’m firmly on Team Free Speech against Team Fascism.

The meme began with sports reporter Kelli Stavast of NBC interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. It’s come to this inside NBC News: Halfway through an article headlined “Gun dealers sell parts, ammo using anti-Biden meme ‘Let’s go, Brandon'” is this detail:

The company did not respond to NBC News requests for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates threats against the president, declined to comment.

An AP reporter says she tried to storm the cockpit when a Southwest pilot allegedly said “Let’s go Brandon” to dox him. NBC is referring a gun store with “Let’s go Brandon” merchandise to the Secret Service. Dem California political candidate Regina Marston is alerting the Justice Department to veterans using the #LetsGoBrandon hashtag.

Speaking of Marston, past performance is no guarantee of future results:

As Treacher writes, “The Dems Have Lost Their Minds.”

And they seem to have forgotten what their hero Saul Alinsky wrote in Rules for Radicals: