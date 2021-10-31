October 31, 2021

I HAD MISSED THIS, BUT I’M SURE IT’S NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT: Australia’s central bank loses yield control as bonds melt down. “Australia’s central bank on Friday lost all control of the yield target key to its stimulus policy as bonds suffered their biggest shellacking in decades and markets howled for rate hikes as soon as April. An already torrid week for debt got even worse when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) again declined to defend its 0.1% target for the key April 2024 bond , even though its yield was all the way up at 0.58%. Scenting capitulation, speculators sent the yield sky-rocketing to 0.75% while yields on three-year bonds recorded their biggest monthly increase since 1994.”