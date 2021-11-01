«
»

November 1, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Unearthed Wuhan Lab Docs Show ‘Bat Lady’ Shi Zhengli Isolating Coronavirus Strains For ‘Direct Human Infection.’ “The admission follows mounting evidence that COVID-19 traces its origins to the Wuhan-based lab and can be linked to risky ‘gain-of-function’ research funded by Anthony Fauci. A ‘longtime collaborator’ of several Fauci-funded researchers, Shi, also known as ‘Bat Lady,’ has listed grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director on her resume.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:38 am
