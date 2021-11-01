November 1, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Unearthed Wuhan Lab Docs Show ‘Bat Lady’ Shi Zhengli Isolating Coronavirus Strains For ‘Direct Human Infection.’ “The admission follows mounting evidence that COVID-19 traces its origins to the Wuhan-based lab and can be linked to risky ‘gain-of-function’ research funded by Anthony Fauci. A ‘longtime collaborator’ of several Fauci-funded researchers, Shi, also known as ‘Bat Lady,’ has listed grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director on her resume.”