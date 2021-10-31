October 31, 2021

HEY, THOSE PRESS RELEASES DON’T WRITE THEMSELVES, YOU KNOW: Colin Kaepernick compares NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.

Related: “The San Francisco 49ers selected Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick with their 36th overall pick in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. They signed Kaepernick to a four-year, $5.1 million contract and his average salary was $1.2 million annually. Kaepernick also received $3.8m of the $5.1 million in guaranteed money.”

Hey, you know what else can be compared to slavery? The manufacturing of the sneakers that Kaepernick is paid millions to endorse: Nike would very much like to keep its slave labor, thank you.