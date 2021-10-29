«

October 29, 2021

HOW DESPERATE IS THE MCAULIFFE CAMPAIGN? “This desperate: earlier today a group of Democrats lined up in front of a Glenn Youngkin bus holding tikis, as part of an effort to tie Youngkin to Donald Trump/Charlottesville/white supremacy. Terry McAuliffe’s Communications Director said the men’s presence was “disgusting and disqualifying.” But no one was fooled, and she later deleted the tweet. . . . The escapade dominated Twitter today. It quickly developed that one of the ‘white supremacists’ was the Financial Director of the Young Virginia Democrats. . . . The McAuliffe campaign is now backpedaling furiously, denying any responsibility. But this incident shows that McAuliffe is desperate. His internal polling must be awful, consistent with publicly-reported polls that show Youngkin pulling away. In his desperation, McAuliffe apparently has resorted to one of the lowest, and least successful, smears on record.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:39 pm
