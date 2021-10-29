October 29, 2021

DEMOCRATS ALSO TOO STUPID TO FIND BEHIND WITH TWO HANDS: Democrats Too Divided To Give Biden Immediate Win.

Two hands, a seeing eye dog and a behind-finding sonar. Seriously. Those of you who go “this is all to plan!” Meh. I don’t even think this is the Junta’s plan. You have to remember this is a cult. They think if they do the prescribed actions wonderful things will ensue. Disaster causes utter confusion.

As for “But Xi wants us ruined” don’t make me roll my eyes so hard they fall off. He might, because he’s a dumb Marxist (Stupidity acquired via ideology) but seriously? Taking out the greatest consumer in the world is good for their tottering, precarious nation how?

Nah. This is blind and deaf cargo cultists being sucker punched by reality. And if things weren’t about to get very rough, I’d be laughing.