October 29, 2021

TEAM MCAULIFFE EMAILS REVEAL EFFORT TO ‘KILL THIS’ FOX NEWS STORY:

[Marc] Elias has represented Democrats in efforts to contest elections. Going into the 2020 election, he represented Democrats challenging a Texas law barring “straight-ticket voting.”

House Republicans accused Elias of having a “serious conflict of interest” when he represented Iowa Democratic candidate Rita Hart in her effort to overturn the results of her extremely narrow loss to Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks . GOP members House Administration Committee said that Elias had a conflict because he and Perkins Coie – where he still worked at the time – also represented half of the Democratic committee members who would be deciding the case.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote that McAuliffe hiring Elias is an “astonishing move.”

“There are a host of election lawyers but McAuliffe selected an attorney accused of lying to the media, advancing rejected conspiracy theories, and currently involved in a major federal investigation that has already led to the indictment of his former partner,” Turley wrote.

“McAuliffe may be preparing to challenge any win by Republican Glenn Youngkin,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fox News reached out to the McAuliffe campaign for comment on Turley’s suggestion. McAuliffe spokesperson Christina Freundlich responded to the email with a message apparently meant for colleagues, not for Fox News.

“Can we try to kill this,” Freundlich wrote.