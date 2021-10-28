October 28, 2021

DON’T GET COCKY, BUT WOW: Holy cow: Youngkin 53, McAuliffe 45 in new Fox News poll. “Just an astounding shift on a key issue in a short period, assuming Fox’s numbers are accurate. I wonder if in hindsight we won’t look back and say that McAuliffe lost the election when he said at that debate last month that parents shouldn’t be telling schools what to teach. That teed up Youngkin for a month of ads about McAuliffe wanting to disempower parents’ authority over their children’s education, apparently to devastating effect.”