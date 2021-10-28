October 28, 2021
DEMOCRATS HAVE LONG THRIVED ON MISERY, POVERTY, AND MENTAL ILLNESS: “NYC’s Homeless Problem Is A Giant Scam!”
Here’s a Louis Rossmann video that discusses a homeless shelter in New York City that:
1. Bills the government $3,500 to $4,000 [per homeless person] a month to
2. House the homeless in a literal shithole (with visible feces in one picture of the place), and
3. By an amazing coincidence, is run by a non-profit founded by Andrew Cuomo and now run by his sister Maria Cuomo Cole.
Much more than just the video at the link.