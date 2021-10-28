October 28, 2021

DEMOCRATS HAVE LONG THRIVED ON MISERY, POVERTY, AND MENTAL ILLNESS: “NYC’s Homeless Problem Is A Giant Scam!”

Here’s a Louis Rossmann video that discusses a homeless shelter in New York City that:

1. Bills the government $3,500 to $4,000 [per homeless person] a month to

2. House the homeless in a literal shithole (with visible feces in one picture of the place), and

3. By an amazing coincidence, is run by a non-profit founded by Andrew Cuomo and now run by his sister Maria Cuomo Cole.