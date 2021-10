October 28, 2021

WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF OPPRESSION AND PREDATION? Full-Time Duke And North Carolina Faculty Receive $2,300 In Settlement Of Claim That Non-Poaching Agreement Stifled Lateral Moves; Adjunct Faculty Receive $150.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com