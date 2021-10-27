October 27, 2021
QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Is Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema bad for bisexual Americans?
It wasn’t that long ago that embattled Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was hailed as a triumph of bisexual representation. After she was sworn in in January 2019, Out celebrated the first openly bisexual senator as a “rebuke to Trumpism,” positioning the “sassy lawmaker” in opposition to homophobic then-Vice President Mike Pence.
But just a few years into her tenure, public opinion has soured on Sinema. Instead of a brash, bisexual icon willing and able to stand up to the far right, she’s now seen as an unreliable centrist, a self-absorbed Democratic turncoat more fixated on getting attention and lining her own pockets than uplifting her community. No longer a bi icon, she’s now held up as a cautionary tale about the limits of representation.
Sinema doesn’t like being filmed in bathrooms, and only supports burning up $1.5 trillion taxpayer dollars — she must be evil incarnate!