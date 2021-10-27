October 27, 2021

BECAUSE THEY KNEW THEY WERE DOING SOMETHING WRONG: “Why Didn’t Anybody Tell Us?”: Angry Loudoun County Students Stage Walk Outs Over Sexual Assaults in Their Schools. Plus: “Every student that participated in today’s walkouts should take their activism directly to the next school board meeting and demand answers and mass resignations.”

In fact, they should protest at board members’ homes, since the left has explained to us that that sort of thing is just part of the political process.