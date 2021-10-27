October 27, 2021

PROPAGANDA: Jeffrey Singer: Dopesick Resurrects an Opioid Narrative That Is ‘Neat, Plausible, and Wrong.’ “The Drug Enforcement Administration just ratcheted down production quotas for all prescription opioids for the sixth consecutive year while doctors are terrorized into undertreating pain, or abruptly tapering and cutting off chronic pain patients from a medication that has allowed them to enjoy meaningful and productive lives. Sadly, pain patients are the real victims of the false narrative, with documented increases in mental anguish and suicide from untreated or under‐​treated pain. Suicides among veterans are skyrocketing as opioid treatments have been curtailed in the Veterans Health Administration system.”