October 27, 2021

MAINSTREAM MEDIA SELLING ‘NEWS:’ Chuck Ross and Santi Ruiz of the Washington Free Beacon expose the bought news stories sold by Politico, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, and Wired to Huawei. Huawei is one of the major digital tools of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime in Beijing. The Pentagon considers Huawei a national security risk for the U.S.

“The Wall Street Journal, Wired, Reuters, and Politico have all published news-style pieces commissioned by the Chinese telecom giant to advance its interests, according to a Washington Free Beacon review. Since July, Reuters has published two sponsored articles touting Huawei’s investments in the United Kingdom.

“The Journal has published 14 sponsored articles since last year, while Wired has hosted virtual events sponsored by the tech giant. Politico ran pro-Huawei content last year. The articles disclose that Huawei sponsors the content, though the company’s ties to the Chinese government may not be apparent to readers.”

Those ties ought to be apparent to the news organizations, however, which reminds, again, of Lenin’s quip that capitalists will sell the rope used to hang them.