JOHN HINDERAKER ON battling the Minnesota teachers’ union. “Thanks again to Education Minnesota. Since you are the inveterate opponent of any reform to Minnesota’s public schools, and the main source of Critical Race Theory’s infiltration of our schools, I couldn’t be prouder to have you as an enemy.”

Nobody has come out of the pandemic looking more selfish and evil than the teachers’ unions. Which is saying something, given how many have been revealed as both.