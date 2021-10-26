October 26, 2021

JOE BIDEN’S RETURN TO DECENCY: John Kerry Holds $1 Million Stake in Equity Fund Linked To Uyghur Labor Abuse.

On the one hand, we’re saying to [China], ‘You have to do more to help deal with the climate,’” Kerry said last month. “And on the other hand, their solar panels are being sanctioned, which makes it harder for them to sell them.”

Kerry holds “over $1,000,000” in Hillhouse, according to a financial disclosure report he filed at the beginning of the year.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told the Free Beacon that Kerry’s investments are in conflict with his role as climate envoy. Rubio said Kerry has been actively lobbying against his bill that would bar Chinese imports made with slave labor, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support but has stalled in the House.