October 25, 2021

FREE FALL: SNL Decimates Biden Over Incoherence, Creepy Ways, and Low Approval.

As John Hinderaker of Power Line observed last year, the core audience of today’s incarnation of NBC’s Saturday Night Live is the DNC-MSM:

Democratic Party news outlets report on Saturday Night Live skits because they want to amplify SNL’s anti-Trump message. ‘Respectable’ news outlets like the AP can’t publish absurd comedy skits ripping President Trump, much as they might like to. But by covering Saturday Night Live, they turn such meaningless attacks into fake ‘news.’

It will be interesting to see if they continue to bash Biden going forward. If Sundown Joe is fair game to SNL, they really must consider him an electoral goner.