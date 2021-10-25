October 25, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Jake Tapper Knows Who to Blame for the Alec Baldwin Shooting.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: When a Republican screws up, that’s the story. When a Democrat screws up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story. Jake Tapper knows and obeys this rule, even when a woman is dead at the hands of his comrade.

I believe Alec Baldwin when he says he didn’t know the gun was loaded. And, also, in addition to that, he pointed it directly at Halyna Hutchins and now she’s dead. The Republicans didn’t make him do that. The Republicans didn’t hire the crew members who were supposed to prevent it from happening. The Republicans didn’t tell Baldwin to point a gun, even a gun he thought was unloaded, at another human being and pull the trigger.

As we get more details about what happened, it seems obvious that it was an accident. It wasn’t intentional, but it was still negligent. And whether or not Baldwin knew the gun was loaded, he pointed it at that woman and now she’s dead. She’s the victim. Not him.

Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions are responsible for that woman’s death. But Jake Tapper knows his job, and it’s not to bring you the news. Tapper’s job is to help Democrats in trouble.