October 25, 2021
JIM TREACHER: Jake Tapper Knows Who to Blame for the Alec Baldwin Shooting.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: When a Republican screws up, that’s the story. When a Democrat screws up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story. Jake Tapper knows and obeys this rule, even when a woman is dead at the hands of his comrade.
I believe Alec Baldwin when he says he didn’t know the gun was loaded. And, also, in addition to that, he pointed it directly at Halyna Hutchins and now she’s dead. The Republicans didn’t make him do that. The Republicans didn’t hire the crew members who were supposed to prevent it from happening. The Republicans didn’t tell Baldwin to point a gun, even a gun he thought was unloaded, at another human being and pull the trigger.
As we get more details about what happened, it seems obvious that it was an accident. It wasn’t intentional, but it was still negligent. And whether or not Baldwin knew the gun was loaded, he pointed it at that woman and now she’s dead. She’s the victim. Not him.
Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions are responsible for that woman’s death. But Jake Tapper knows his job, and it’s not to bring you the news. Tapper’s job is to help Democrats in trouble.
QED: Jake Tapper shares possible reason for Biden’s polling plunge, Matt Whitlock supplies the ‘perfect’ chaser:
I’m not sure if pollster Harry Enten, quoted by Tapper, is being fair to Biden. He’s been laser-focused on causing all sorts of big economic problems for America:
● ‘Smacks of Hypocrisy:’ . slam White House for demanding more OPEC oil after cancelling Keystone XL
● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”
● Former Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”
● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”
● Biden Appoints US Maritime Administrator With Zero Shipping Experience During Worst Shipping Crisis In Decades.
● Jen Psaki Defends Rising Prices: ‘Good Thing’ Because it Means ‘More People are Buying Goods.’
● Senate Confirms Radical Eco-Terrorist as Chief of the Bureau of Land Management.
● Biden Pressured Ghani to Create ‘perception’ Taliban Weren’t Winning.
Flashback: The Mark of Klain. “[A]ll in all, things have worked out pretty darn well for Ron Klain. For America? Not so much.”