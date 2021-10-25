October 25, 2021

KERRY DIDN’T GET THE MESSAGE: About China being the Biden gang’s territory, that is. Alana Goodman at the Washington Free Beacon reports John Kerry has a $1 million stake in the Hillhouse China Value Fund, LLP. And what is that, you might be asking?

“Last December, that private equity fund, Hillhouse China Value Fund L.P., purchased a 6 percent stake in LONGi Green Energy, a Chinese solar panel manufacturer, making it the company’s second largest shareholder,” Goodman reports.

“LONGi has come under fire from human rights groups and U.S. lawmakers for sourcing many of its raw materials from companies suspected of using forced labor in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China where the government has cracked down on the Uyghur population and other ethnic minorities.”

Somebody better let Kerry know about the territory thing; otherwise, there’s going to be blood in the street and, as all smart mobsters know, it’s not good for business when da boyz is killin’ each uddah.