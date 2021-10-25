October 25, 2021

SOCIALISM: Forget Medicaid Expansion. Congress Is Pushing A Medicaid Takeover. “The impetus behind this transformation is simple. President Biden and congressional Democrats dislike that 12 states have refused to expand Medicaid under Obamacare. From Texas to Florida to South Dakota, governors and state legislators have held out for the better part of a decade. Years of pressure have failed to convince these states to give in, so the president and Congress have decided to force it on them anyway.”