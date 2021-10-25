October 25, 2021

COLORADO: Bizarre claims in multiple school board races funded by teachers unions; over $300K kicked in.

A group that originally reported more than $200,000 in expenditures supporting 20 school board candidates, while making bizarre claims about their opponents, has finally revealed its source of funding with its last filing to the Secretary of State’s office.

A combined five teachers’ unions and union affiliated groups have kicked in more than $300,000 to “Students Deserve Better” to support their choices while opposing the more conservative candidates: The Aurora Council for Teachers and Students ($7,000), the Aurora Education Association ($20,000), the Colorado Fund for Children and Public Education ($257,000), the Denver Classroom Teachers Association ($75,000), and the Poudre Education Association ($25,000).

The Independent Expenditure Committee (IEC) recently began campaign mailings to voters in six school districts: Aurora, Cherry Creek, Denver, Jefferson County (Jeffco), Poudre (Fort Collins) and Thompson (Loveland).

Those mailers listed some bizarre accusations against the opposing candidates, including that electing them would “needlessly” expose both students and staff to “deadly harm,” while listing identical platforms for all 20 union-backed candidates, despite the districts being separated by hundreds of square miles, demographics and needs.