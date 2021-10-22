«

October 22, 2021

HMM: Camera crew walked off set of Baldwin movie due to working conditions hours before shooting. “In fact, the bombshell here — if true — is that there were problems with props on the set before the fatal shooting yesterday.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:04 pm
