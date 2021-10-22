October 22, 2021

MAYBE WHISTLING IN THE DARK: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is all bubbly and excited because, she told reporters this morning, “We had a very positive meeting this morning; I’m very optimistic. It’s exciting, because whatever it is, it’s going to be bigger than anything we’ve ever done for the American people.”

That last “for” should probably be “to.” Note: If you have a couple of wavering votes, one way to push them across is to announce the deal is all but done, so they will finally cave.