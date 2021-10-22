October 22, 2021

INSURRECTION: Brooklyn lawyers who made Molotovs plead guilty to one count each, face years in prison. “Gothamist reports that they will both be disbarred, which is the right outcome. No one who tried to literally burn down the system should be part of that system. The fact that both of them were adult attorneys who were part of the justice system they wanted to destroy only makes them more culpable.”

They got lots of media sympathy, while people who larped in the Capitol and set nothing on fire are treated as deadly insurrectionists.