October 21, 2021

ALEC BALDWIN ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS TWO PEOPLE, ONE FATALLY, DURING PROP GUN MISHAP ON SET OF FILM RUST, COPS SAY:

Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director when a prop gun misfired at the New Mexico movie set of the film “Rust,” authorities said.

The filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe was initially sent into lockdown and production was halted following 1:50 p.m. double shooting.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” the production spokesperson told Deadline.

The film’s 42-year-old director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and 48-year-old director Joel Souza, were struck during the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital and later died from her injuries. Souza was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

“Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.